Gov. Lee issues executive order to give additional relief to those impacted by the floods

WTVF
Posted at 2:25 PM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 16:02:31-04

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Governor Bill Lee issued Executive Order No. 85 Wednesday to provide additional relief efforts for the community and support for the Humphreys County School District.

SOON: Gov. Bill Lee and FEMA Administrator Deanna Criswell will speak at 4 p.m. after visiting Humphreys County earlier Wednesday.

At least 18 people lost their lives in the flash flooding in Waverly over the weekend. Dozens of homes and businesses were damaged or destroyed, including two schools.

The order declares the event a major disaster and issues a state of emergency for the area. Local, state and federal relief agencies and other organizations have responded to the community to help with relief efforts.

Gov. Lee also announced Wednesday that Dickson, Hickman and Houston counties will also be receiving federal aid to help with their recovery from this past weekend's catastrophic flooding.

