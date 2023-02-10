He's broken into nine homes in Nashville. Police are asking the public for help.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A serial burglar is on the run and accused of breaking into nine homes in the span of five months.

Metro Nashville Police Department officials said they haven’t been able to track down 41-year-old Ronald McKnight, and they’re hoping the public can help.

NewsChannel 5 has been following these break-ins for months. One of the victims is Tavis Ballinger of Bellevue, who experienced a break-in last year in September. She shared surveillance video of an unidentified man walking away with her several of her belongings, after forcing himself inside her home while she was away.

"We haven’t been able to recover anything that was stolen, but honestly we didn’t expect to," Ballinger said.

At the time, Ballinger didn’t know who the suspect was until MNPD released a mugshot of McKnight.

"I saw his mugshot, and I was like that’s him," said Ballinger.

In fact, MNPD has connected him to many more residential burglaries. The first one dating back to September 2022.

McKnight is facing nine aggravated burglary warrants for crimes reported in different spots around town.

On January 23 in the 4400 block of Georgia Avenue

On October 28 at a Lealand Lane duplex (two counts of aggravated burglary)

On September 29 on Berkley Drive

On September 27 at three condos in the 8200 block of Sawyer Brown Road (three counts of aggravated burglary)

On September 22 at two apartments, 7600 Cabot Drive, (two counts of aggravated burglary)

The last incident police were aware of happened on Jan. 23 in the 4400 block of Georgia Ave. The suspect broke into Sean Mallon's home and stole thousands of dollars worth of Mallon's guitars and equipment.

McKnight was unsuccessful at selling the equipment because the owner of Blues Vintage Guitars, Gabriel Hernandez, knew the equipment was stolen. Hernandez was able to give the majority of the items back to Mallon.

Out of the burglaries police are aware of, only one happened in Madson on Sept. 29, 2022. The others occured in West Nashville.

Ballinger thinks it’s only a matter of time before the police catch the suspect. A parole violation warrant has also been issued for McKnight.

Police said items taken during the break-ins included TVs, electronics, musical instruments, and cash. McKnight is a registered ex-con for burglary and drug offenses. A parole violation warrant has also been issued.

If you see him or know where he is call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.