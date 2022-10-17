Mayor Cooper, Titans to hold press conference on Nissan Stadium future

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans could be getting a new home.

Mayor John Cooper and the Tennessee Titans will hold a press conference Monday afternoon to update the possibility of a new football stadium being built in Nashville.

The 2 p.m. press conference will feature Mayor Cooper, along with Titans President and CEO Burke Nihill.

A forum was held last month for members of the public to ask questions about the possibility of a new stadium coming to the East Bank.

The discussion regarding a new stadium picked up steam earlier this year.

Nissan Stadium was opened in 1999 and has been the home of the Titans ever since.