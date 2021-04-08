Metro to give weekly COVID-19 update for April 8

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Public Health will give its weekly COVID-19 update at 9:30 a.m.
Watch live below:
This week's update comes as Metro surpassed 30% of residents having received at least their first dose. Mayor John Cooper has said that Nashville's reopening hinges on its vaccination rate. Restrictions were eased when the city hit 20% and are expected to continue to ease now that the goal of 30% has been met.
As of April 5, all adults in Tennessee are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in every county.
To sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in Tennessee, visit covid19.nashville.gov for Davidson County, covid19.tn.gov or vaccinefinder.org.
MORE TENNESSEE COVID-19 COVERAGE
- April 7 COVID update: Tennessee reports 1,497 new cases, 9 additional deaths
- Tennessee expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to 16+
- Nashville's COVID-19 testing centers to adjust operating hours; Antioch location to soon offer vaccines
- Walmart pharmacies in Tennessee now offering COVID-19 vaccines
- What to expect if you're getting a COVID-19 vaccine at Music City Center
- Nashville's mask mandate now in effect; here's what you need to know
- Donate to the COVID-19 Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund
See all our coronavirus coverage here
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASES IN TENNESSEE
What is COVID-19 (a.k.a. the new coronavirus?)
According to the World Health Organization, coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases. Examples include the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). A novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans. COVID-19 stands for "Coronavirus disease 2019," which is when this strain of the coronavirus was discovered.
What are the symptoms?
The CDC says patients confirmed to have the 2019-nCoV reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with:
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
Or at least two of the following symptoms:
- Fever
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
At this time, the CDC believes symptoms could appear as soon as two days after exposure, or as long as 14 days.
Prevention
The CDC is recommending "common sense" measures such as:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.