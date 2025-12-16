Longtime political supporter of Congressman Ogles disputes claims made in his campaign reports

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There are new questions surrounding embattled Tennessee Congressman Andy Ogles — and the stories he has told about money going in and out of his campaign bank accounts.
Now, one of Ogles’ top contributors, Nashville businessman Lee Beaman, is disputing campaign financial disclosures that the Middle Tennessee Republican filed with the Federal Election Commission (FEC). In 2022, Ogles told the FEC that Beaman was the custodian of his campaign records, and three separate financial disclosures filed with the FEC had reportedly been signed by Beaman, who was allegedly attesting to their accuracy.
Beaman, who has been nominated by President Donald Trump to serve on the board of the Tennessee Valley Authority, disputed those assertions in responses filed with the US Senate committee that is considering his appointment.
“Mr. Ogles asked me in a text message to serve as his campaign treasurer, a position I thought was an honorary position,” Beaman said in a written response to questions from the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works. “When I did not respond either way, he assumed I agreed to serve. A couple of months later, I saw my name listed as treasurer in a political advertisement. At that point, I told him I could not serve.”
Beaman stated that he was certain that he “never signed or compiled any reports, and I had nothing to do with any campaign bank accounts.”
The written responses were submitted to the committee after Democrats raised questions about Beaman’s involvement in a campaign that has been under investigation.
In those responses, the Nashville businessman said he received an inquiry from the House Ethics Committee in September and that he had responded to the committee’s questions.
In November 2023, an exclusive NewsChannel 5 investigation raised questions about whether Ogles had the financial resources to make a $320,000 personal loan to his campaign, as he had claimed on reports filed with the FEC. A nonpartisan watchdog group, the Campaign Legal Center, later filed a complaint with the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE).
The House Ethics Committee formally gave public notice in January 2025 that it had received an OCE referral and would be investigating the matter.
In addition, as NewsChannel 5 previously reported, the FBI seized Ogles’ personal phone and Gmail account in 2024, although investigators’ efforts to review that evidence has apparently been stymied by a federal magistrate’s delay in responding to motions in the case.
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) questioned whether the House ethics investigation had been stalled by Speaker Mike Johnson, who roomed with Ogles in a House owned by Beaman and least to a Tennessee-based Christian ministry.
“The non-partisan office of Congressional ethics found evidence of wrongdoing but, despite OCE’s recommendation to subpoena witnesses, the investigation has been stalled since another of Beaman's tenants, Mike Johnson, became speaker of the House,” Whitehouse said.
The Rhode Island Democrat added, “In a normal Senate, it would be a bipartisan Senate thing to hold the nomination of someone involved as campaign treasurer in a House ethics investigation until the investigation was concluded.”
A scheduled vote on Beaman’s nomination was postponed last week by the Senate committee.
January 26, 2023: Tennessee's newest congressman, Rep. Andy Ogles, quickly became a key player in the battle for control of the House. But a NewsChannel 5 investigation discovered the freshman Republican has never complied with a federal law required of all congressional candidates.
February 16, 2023: If you believe Middle Tennessee's newest congressman, he's not only a businessman, he's also an economist, a nationally recognized expert in tax policy and health care, a trained police officer, even an expert in international sex crimes. But an exclusive NewsChannel 5 investigation discovered that Andy Ogles' personal life story is filled with exaggerations, a story that's often too good to be true.
February 17, 2023: New Tennessee Congressman Andy Ogles has claimed to have done graduate work at highly respected business schools at Vanderbilt and Dartmouth universities, but is it true? Not really.
February 21, 2023: "My body of work speaks for itself." That was the reaction Tuesday morning from freshman Tennessee Congressman Andy Ogles to days of controversy following a NewsChannel 5 investigation into his claims to be an economist, a trained police officer, even an expert in international sex crimes.
February 27, 2023: What was in Tennessee Congressman Andy Ogles' college transcript that he didn't want you to see? NewsChannel 5 Investigates now has the answer.
March 13, 2023: Questions continue to mount about Middle Tennessee Congressman Andy Ogles and the stories he tells. The latest questions center on the Maury County Republican's claims to have been a successful business leader before he turned to public service.
March 15, 2023: What did Tennessee Congressman Andy Ogles do with tens of thousands of dollars meant for a children's burial garden? Now, NewsChannel 5 Investigates has uncovered more questions that the freshman Republican won't answer.
March 16, 2023: A new day brings new stories from Congressman Andy Ogles as he attempts to explain away a controversial GoFundMe drive.
Novembe 29, 2023: Where did Congressman Andy Ogles get $320,000 that he claims to have loaned his campaign? Now in Congress, NewsChannel 5 Investigates discovered that Ogles has not disclosed any substantial investments. He doesn't even report having a savings account.
January 9, 2024: A nonpartisan watchdog group has asked a federal ethics agency to investigate Tennessee Congressman Andy Ogles over $1 million of discrepancies in financial disclosures he was required to file with the U.S. House. The Campaign Legal Center (CLC) repeatedly cites NewsChannel 5's reporting in the complaint that was filed Tuesday with the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE), comparing Ogles' conduct to disgraced New York Congressman George Santos.
May 22, 2024: Tennessee Congressman Andy Ogles filed 11 amendments to his campaign finance reports Wednesday, acknowledging that his claims for the last two years to have loaned $320,000 to his campaign were not true.
August 6, 2024: FBI agents executed a search warrant late last week on Tennessee Congressman Andy Ogles as the first-term Republican faces continuing scrutiny over fraudulent campaign financial reports that he filed, NewsChannel 5 has confirmed.
January 6, 2025: A recent release from the U.S. House Ethics Committee points to a worsening legal situation for Tennessee Congressman Andy Ogles, who now faces a congressional investigation into a $320,000 campaign contribution that he appears to have completely fabricated.
January 8, 2025: Tennessee Congressman Andy Ogles — with the help of a team of high-powered lawyers — has quietly managed to tie up an FBI investigation into his campaign finances for the past five months, NewsChannel 5 has discovered.
March 24, 2025: NewsChannel 5 uncovers numerous discrepancies in Ogles' campaign expenditures. Among our findings: tens of thousands of dollars that supposedly went to companies that do not appear to be in the business of providing the services for which Ogles claimed the money was spent. In some cases, there is no evidence that the companies actually exist.