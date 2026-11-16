CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mark Riggins is currently the General Manager of Clarksville Gas and Water, but on Jan. 1, he will be sworn in as the city's new mayor. He won in a close three-way race on Election Night.

Riggins acknowledges he has tough decisions ahead. "We're going to be very forward and upfront with information, to try to regain the trust back into city government," Riggins said.

Requesting an audit

Riggins inherits a tight city budget, and his first priority will be an audit of the city's finances. "What kind of financial health we’re in, how we got to this point and also some options for moving forward," said Riggins in his first TV interview since the election.

Property Tax Hike?

When asked whether raising the property tax rate could be a solution to the city's financial challenges, he said he hopes to avoid it. "I'd rather not. That would be a last ditch effort. I would like to sit down and see, again, what we can move around — especially in the Capital projects," Riggins said.

Budget constraints have already led current Mayor Joe Pitts to postpone several key initiatives.

Focus on roads

Riggins wants to prioritize road projects, including adding sidewalks and overhead lights back into the Tylertown Road project and finishing the new Spring Creek Parkway as a way to alleviate traffic from Wilma Rudolph Boulevard. "Really need to complete that, to try to get traffic moving around town, especially that end of town," Riggins said.

Public-Private Partnerships

Riggins believes private partnerships could revive other stalled projects, like the abandoned Exit 8 Athletic Complex and the potential reopening of Mason Rudolph Golf Course. "On Mason Rudolph, there’s a group who they’ve offered any kind of assistance from advisory to a full takeover and what that may look like. I’m not interested in giving it up to a private entity. It’s a city golf course, it should remain that," said Riggins.

On the Exit 8 Athletic Facility, he thinks private dollars could ensure the project gets finished. " I believe we’re talking about possibly just for an exchange of giving them a certain acreage of property there for them to open a private facility, they would assist us in completing our end of the facilities as well," said Riggins.

Clarksville Performing Arts Center

The proposed Clarksville Performing Arts Center, that would replace the existing Roxy Regional Theatre building, is also on his radar, though he says significant private donations will be needed to make it a reality. "We're committed to making that project happen but I think there's going to need to be some money donated — large scale," Riggins said.

When pressed on whether the project is feasible without major industry and donor support, Riggins said without contributions, the project may not be able to move forward as planned. "Yes. I think so, just financially. Just the situation we're in," Riggins said.

However, Riggins says he'll do whatever he can to obtain those needed donations. "I don’t see this as a project that can go away. They are going to have the city’s support," he said.

Riggins on Growth

Riggins says attracting new businesses and their commercial property tax revenue is a key part of his strategy to avoid a tax hike on residents. "Single family residential does not pay for itself. It's the commercial taxed at that 40 percent that pays for itself and makes up that difference," Riggins said.

When asked whether growth can ultimately pay for itself — a concern some residents have raised — Riggins offered a measured answer. "The right growth certainly can," Riggins said.

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