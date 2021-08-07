LIVE: Sentencing set to begin in Steven Wiggins trial

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The sentencing hearing for Steven Wiggins is set to begin on Saturday morning.

Wiggins was found guilty on all counts in the murder of Dickson County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Daniel Baker after jury members deliberated for just over one hour.

The jury found Wiggins guilty on the following charges: premeditated first-degree murder, first-degree felony murder in perpetration of theft, false reporting, theft of property, criminal impersonation, criminal impersonation of law enforcement, tampering with evidence, arson, abuse of a corpse.

Watch the sentencing hearing live in the video player below:

Starting Saturday, a jury will decide if he deserves the death penalty, life without parole or life with the chance of parole.

Before the hearing begins, the court is discussing two motions. The defense argued one of Tennessee's justifications for the death penalty is torture causing death, which they say doesn't apply in this case because Wiggins mutilated the body after death. The state argued there were actions before Sgt. Baker's death which meets that threshold. Judge David Wolfe denied the defense's motion and ruled that Wiggins' additional shots after Baker's death meet the state's statute of "heinous, atrocious and cruel."

For the second motion under discussion, the state has moved to strike testimony from one of the defense's witnesses. The defense plans to do the same for one of the state's.