Watch
News

Actions

LIVE: Jurors expected to see Baker's bodycam video on day 3 of Steve Wiggins trial

items.[0].image.alt
WTVF
Steven Wiggins appears in court on Aug. 3, 2021.
Wiggins trail day 2_frame_125933.jpeg
Posted at 8:11 AM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 10:10:16-04

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Jurors will likely be shown Sgt. Daniel Baker's bodycam video from the day investigators say he was killed by Steven Wiggins.

The third day of the trial is expected to get underway at 9 a.m.

Several law enforcement officers have testified this week about the shooting and subsequent manhunt.

On Tuesday, agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation walked jurors through more evidence. Agent Nathaniel Proctor told the jury he found Sgt. Baker's body in his burned patrol SUV after breaking out a window.

Sheriff Says They 'Lost A Hero' When Deputy Was Killed
Sgt. Daniel Baker

Because Wiggins faces the death penalty in the case, his attorneys are trying to prove the shooting was not premeditated.

Previous stories:

Day 1 of Steven Wiggins trial: Witness testimony begins

Day 2 of Steven Wiggins trial: Witness testimony resumes

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Introducing SkyMap