LIVE: Jurors expected to see Baker's bodycam video on day 3 of Steve Wiggins trial

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Jurors will likely be shown Sgt. Daniel Baker's bodycam video from the day investigators say he was killed by Steven Wiggins.

The third day of the trial is expected to get underway at 9 a.m.

Several law enforcement officers have testified this week about the shooting and subsequent manhunt.

On Tuesday, agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation walked jurors through more evidence. Agent Nathaniel Proctor told the jury he found Sgt. Baker's body in his burned patrol SUV after breaking out a window.

Dickson County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Daniel Baker

Because Wiggins faces the death penalty in the case, his attorneys are trying to prove the shooting was not premeditated.