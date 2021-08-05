Watch
LIVE: Steven Wiggins trial continues; closing arguments expected soon

WTVF
Steven Wiggins appears in court for the third day of his trial, Aug. 4, 2021.
Wiggins Trial Day 3_frame_24327.jpeg
Posted at 8:36 AM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 10:59:01-04

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The trial of Steven Wiggins continues one day after the defense called for a mistrial after a portion of audio was played that should have been muted.

Court is currently in recess:

Once court resumes this morning, witness testimony will likely continue. Reporter Alexandra Koehn has learned that Wiggins himself may even testify. Meanwhile, closing arguments are expected to begin soon.

Wednesday marked day three of Wiggins’ trial in Dickson County. He’s accused of killing Sgt. Daniel Baker during a traffic stop back in 2018.

Sheriff Says They 'Lost A Hero' When Deputy Was Killed
Sgt. Daniel Baker

Medical Examiner Dr. Feng Li took the stand Wednesday and went through the autopsy report of Sgt. Baker.

Earlier in the day, jurors saw Wiggins’ confession video, in which he said he pulled the trigger. He also told agents that he told the woman with him to “get away from me, I’m a monster.”

While watching the confession video, there was a glitch. Some jurors may have heard something they weren't supposed to hear, which prompted the defense to ask for a mistrial.

However, Judge David Wolfe ruled the trial could proceed and went to a recess to review the video to make sure the right sections were redacted.

