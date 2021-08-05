LIVE: Steven Wiggins trial continues; closing arguments expected soon

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The trial of Steven Wiggins continues one day after the defense called for a mistrial after a portion of audio was played that should have been muted.

Court is currently in recess:

Once court resumes this morning, witness testimony will likely continue. Reporter Alexandra Koehn has learned that Wiggins himself may even testify. Meanwhile, closing arguments are expected to begin soon.

Day 4 of the Steven Wiggins murder trial is underway. They’re going through some motions. It’s possible that Steven Wiggins might testify, and the jury will be brought in around 10:30 this morning. @nc5 — Alexandra Koehn (@NC5_AKoehn) August 5, 2021

Wednesday marked day three of Wiggins’ trial in Dickson County. He’s accused of killing Sgt. Daniel Baker during a traffic stop back in 2018.

Dickson County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Daniel Baker

Medical Examiner Dr. Feng Li took the stand Wednesday and went through the autopsy report of Sgt. Baker.

Earlier in the day, jurors saw Wiggins’ confession video, in which he said he pulled the trigger. He also told agents that he told the woman with him to “get away from me, I’m a monster.”

While watching the confession video, there was a glitch. Some jurors may have heard something they weren't supposed to hear, which prompted the defense to ask for a mistrial.

However, Judge David Wolfe ruled the trial could proceed and went to a recess to review the video to make sure the right sections were redacted.