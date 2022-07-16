NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three prosecution witnesses in the trial of Alex Friedmann may not be allowed to testify.

Attorneys for Friedmann just filed this last-second motion challenging the witnesses, with the trial starting Monday.

They argue that a sudden late addition of an internal investigative report to the case file constitutes an “unnecessary surprise” and “trial by ambush.”

Friedmann is charged with felony vandalism and is accused of planting weapons inside the new Davidson County jail while it was being built three years ago.

Friedmann is charged with felony vandalism of more than $250,000.

The defense says a 42-page report and subpoenas for 29 additional, new witnesses was only just now made available to them at this late hour.

Friedmann’s attorneys say this gives them no time to prepare to rebut findings in the report or the witnesses at trial.

The motion states the sheriff’s investigator Warren Ford began working on the case at the very beginning of December 2019.

His resulting report encompasses the entirety of the case against Friedmann.

Ford figures to be a key witness for the prosecution.

The defense asked that he and two other sheriff’s office employees named in the report not be allowed to testify at the trial.

Judge Steve Dozier will hear the issue and likely decide before jury selection begins Monday morning.