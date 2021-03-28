Video: Businesses, cars underwater in Franklin following storms
New drone video shows much of the flooding in Franklin. This was taken in the area of Hillsboro Road and 3rd Ave North. You can see several businesses and cars under water.
Posted at 5:45 PM, Mar 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-28 18:45:14-04
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — NewsChannel 5 shot drone video Sunday afternoon, showing much of the flooding in Franklin.
The video above was taken in the area of Hillsboro Road and 3rd Ave North. You can see several businesses and cars under water.
