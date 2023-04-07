Volunteers, donations welcomed after significant tornado damage

READYVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Rutherford County Emergency Operations Center says that they are continuing to organize recovery efforts around Readyville after an EF-2 tornado caused significant damage Saturday.

All roads around Readyville have been cleared of debris, though traffic is still not allowed through at this time, according to Rutherford County EOC. The Readyville community is primarily situated just past the Rutherford County line in Cannon County, but the damage extends into both counties.

A damage assessment report showed nine homes were destroyed, seven homes have major damage and nine homes have minor damage. Over 396 tons of debris was collected and removed, says the Rutherford County Solid Waste Department, while crews continue to remove more debris in the area.

The recovery operation will be closed Sunday with 24-hour security present. Homeowners in the affected area will continue to have unrestricted access.

Rutherford County EOC says over 1,600 volunteers have helped with the recovery effort, though more volunteers are needed. Anyone looking to volunteer with recovery cleanup should report to the Volunteer Coordination Center at the New Hope Church of Christ at 4296 Murfreesboro Road.

Donations for tornado victims are being accepted at CapStar Bank under the Readyville Tornado Relief Fund.

See previous: Emergency officials surveying damage across Middle Tennessee after storms

Severe weather destroys homes and businesses across Rutherford County

Powerful storm destroys Readyville post office, general store, historic mill and dozens of homes

'We're going to get through this': Community members help Readyville rebuild following tornado

People impacted by tornadoes warned of storm scammers offering help