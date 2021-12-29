Storm 5 Alert Wednesday 1 PM to 9PM (12-29-21)

Forecast:

Today: Area Rain & Storms, Could be Severe in the Afternoon|

High: 70| W to S 5-10

Thursday: Sun/Clouds Mix then Clearing|High: 69| SW-5

Details:

This morning, expect scattered showers followed by a lull. This afternoon, a wave of rain

and storms will move into the area. This will bring the chance for strong to severe storms to the

Mid-South. Damaging wind gusts, locally heavy downpours, small hail and a few tornadoes are

possible with this system. Then, there will be another chance for strong to severe storms on New Year's Day.

