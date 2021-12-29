Watch
Storm 5 Alert Wednesday 1 PM to 9PM (12-29-21)

Posted at 7:07 AM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 08:07:53-05

Forecast:
Today: Area Rain & Storms, Could be Severe in the Afternoon|
High: 70| W to S 5-10
Thursday: Sun/Clouds Mix then Clearing|High: 69| SW-5

Details:
This morning, expect scattered showers followed by a lull. This afternoon, a wave of rain
and storms will move into the area. This will bring the chance for strong to severe storms to the
Mid-South. Damaging wind gusts, locally heavy downpours, small hail and a few tornadoes are
possible with this system. Then, there will be another chance for strong to severe storms on New Year's Day.

