Closed by court order: Padlocked Demonbreun Street bar case shines light on bar security issues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An employee and armed security guard who worked at a padlocked bar were convicted felons, according to a police investigation.

The 3000 Bar Nashville was padlocked on Friday for being a public nuisance.

The sound of gunfire in the area had people who frequent Demonbreun on edge. But that wasn't the only incident. According to police, they've had around a hundred calls there in two years. One of those calls was a fatal shooting, and another was a stray bullet that hit a person in their apartment.

“We’ve got to try and cut out some of that violence downtown — it’s just, it’s really bad," Tammy Barrett said.

Barrett has been advocating for stricter regulations on bar security guards. This comes after her son, Dallas Barrett, died by asphyxiation after a scuffle with bar security on Broadway. Lawmakers heard her plea and passed a law to require guards to get more training.

"There’s so many of these guys, maybe women too, who are out here doing this security job, that have backgrounds that aren’t conducive to being a security guard," Barrett said.

In connection to the padlock, six warrants were issued. Two of the unlicensed armed guards have turned themselves in, and four are still at large. An armed guard and another employee are also convicted felons, so according to police, they shouldn't have guns in the first place.

Barrett is glad that the investigators acted appropriately.

“I hope it continues to happen, if they can’t follow the rules, they’re not different from me or anyone else. You break the rules and you need to pay the price,” Barrett said, “But hopefully this will be an example that if you continue to do this, they are going to enforce the rule.”

The padlock case has been continued in court.

In addition, a complaint has been filed with the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance regarding the security company used by the bar. This is still developing.