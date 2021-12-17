Watch
Fifth death in Tennessee confirmed from mid-December tornado outbreak

WTVF
Damage near Sneed Road in Kingston Springs on December 11, 2021.
Kingston Springs damage
Posted at 3:55 PM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 17:03:34-05

TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency announced Friday that a fifth person has died in the state as a result of last weekend's tornado outbreak. The additional death was reported in Lake County.

TEMA previously reported one death in Obion County, one in Shelby County and two others in Lake County.

More than 90 people across five states were killed as the catastrophic storm system moved across the United States. Kentucky saw the highest number of fatalities, with 75 people killed.

Tennessee remains in a level three state emergency through the State Emergency Operations Center and cleanup continues.

President Joe Biden granted an emergency declaration to Tennessee, making federal assistance available to nine impacted counties.

