Gag order reinstated in Joe Clyde Daniels case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The gag order in the Joe Clyde Daniels case has been reinstated just weeks before the high-profile trial is scheduled to begin.

The order was reinstated Friday, and a new court hearing was set for May 12.

Judge David Wolfe lifted the gag order back in April during a motions hearing. During that same hearing, prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to sever the cases of Joseph and Krystal Daniels into two trials. Joseph Daniels is set to stand trial first on June 1.

On Thursday, NewsChannel 5's Nick Beres reported that a crucial new witness has surfaced ahead of the upcoming trial. She will be under subpoena and her testimony will raise new questions about what happened to the missing little boy. Read more: New key witness in Joe Clyde Daniels case surfaces just weeks before trial begins

"This witness is very significant," Jake Lockert, the lawyer for Joe Clyde's father, told NewsChannel 5.

Joseph Daniels initially confessed to killing his son, Joe Clyde, but later recanted. His attorney says Daniels was coerced.

Joe Clyde disappeared from his Dickson County, Tennessee home on April 4, 2018.