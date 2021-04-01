Joe Clyde Daniels case: New revelations, never-before-seen video expected during today's hearing

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than two dozen motions will be heard during Thursday’s hearing in the Joe Clyde Daniels case.
New revelations and never-before-seen video are expected to be part of the hearing, which could extend until next week.
The hearing will begin at 9 a.m.
The motions include:
- A motion to have the parents stand trial separately instead of together. If that is agree upon, then a discussion on who should stand trial first.
- A motion to lift the gag order.
- Several motions challenging evidence including the father's confession.
Joseph Daniels initially confessed to killing his son, Joe Clyde, but later recanted. His attorney says Daniels was coerced. A big question is whether the confession will be allowed at trial.
Joe Clyde disappeared from his Dickson County, Tennessee home on April 4, 2018. It's been a long three years waiting for a trial, which is set to begin on June 1.
The father, Joseph, is charged with homicide. The mother, Krystal, is charged with aggravated child neglect. Both have remained locked up on $1 million bond while awaiting trial.
By all accounts, this will be a significant hearing. Both defendants will be there in the courtroom. We should learn much more about the evidence – or lack of it in the high-profile case.
Remember, the 5-year-old's body has never been found. Authorities believe Joe Clyde is dead, but how do you prove it without his remains?
I've said all along, there is very little physical evidence in this case – no body, no blood. Is it possible that Joseph did not kill his son? The defense will offer other possibilities.
Nick Beres will be in the courtroom covering the hearing which begins at 9 a.m. Check this story throughout the day for updates.
