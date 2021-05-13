Joe Clyde Daniels case: Joseph Daniels back in court as motions hearing resumes

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Joseph Daniels will be back in a Dickson County courtroom Thursday, as a slew of motions are being heard just weeks before his murder trial is set to begin.

Court will resume at 9 a.m.

Daniels is charged in the death of his missing son, Joe Clyde, who disappeared from his Dickson County, Tennessee home on April 4, 2018. Although the boy's body has never been found, he is presumed dead.

Daniels initially confessed to killing the boy but later recanted that confession. His attorney, Jake Lockert, says he was coerced. Judge David Wolfe is expected to decide this week as to whether his confession will be allowed at trial.

At a motions hearing in April, prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to sever the cases of Joseph and Krystal Daniels into two trials. Joseph Daniels is set to stand trial first on June 1.