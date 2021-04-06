Joe Clyde Daniels case: Judge expected to decide if father’s confession will be allowed at trial

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A lengthy motions hearing in the Joe Clyde Daniels case will continue Tuesday, and a judge could decide if Joseph Daniels’ confession will be allowed at trial.

The hearing is expected to resume at 9 a.m. Watch live below:

Joseph Daniels has since recanted that confession and said he was coerced under lengthy questioning. His five-year-old son's body has never been found.

Judge David Wolfe is expected to decide whether or not Joseph's confession will be allowed as evidence in the trial. Legal experts said this single decision may well dictate guilt or innocence in this case.

After the hearing got underway last Thursday, Detective Trevor Daniel read the father's chilling, written admission in open court:

"Earlier that night he awoke and urinated on the floor. I beat him and he ran outside ... I brought him back and that's when I killed baby Joe."

However, Daniels’ attorney, Jake Lockert, got Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Agent Joey Boyd to admit there is no physical evidence to corroborate his client's story.

Last week, prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to sever the cases of Joseph and Krystal Daniels into two trials. Judge Wolfe ruled that Joseph Daniels will stand trial first on June 1.

Read more: Lawyers argue over admissibility of evidence in Joe Clyde case