Joe Clyde Daniels case: Who will testify at Joseph Daniels' trial?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Who will testify? When Joseph Daniels stands trial for the murder of his son, Joe Clyde, the jury will hear from law enforcement. But what about the boy's family members who were in the home when the 5-year-old disappeared?

Obviously, we won't hear from Joseph Daniels, who is on trial for murder. But there were four other people in the home that night besides Joe Clyde -- the mother, Krystal, an aunt and two sibling boys -- ages three and eight at the time.

WTVF Joe Clyde Daniels

All of them have been subpoenaed and could be called to testify.

But the aunt suffers from severe hearing loss and was sleeping in a part of the house removed from Joe Clyde. There's no indication she saw or heard anything.

And then there's the mother, Krystal. She is charged with aggravated child neglect and is expected to stand trial next.

WTVF FILE- Krystal Daniels makes court appearance

Krystal did tell the TBI early in the investigation that she awoke that night in their Dickson County home to see her husband standing over Joe Clyde with his fist raised, and he threatened her to go back into the bedroom.

But her story changed since, as she said in this exclusive phone interview from 2019.

"Do you know what happened to your son," Krystal was asked.



"No, I really don't," she said.



"Do you believe your husband killed him?"



"I don't know. I really don't. If I did... everybody else would have an answer," she said.

So, will Krystal be called to testify against her husband? She can be called, but her attorney has said she won't take the stand -- that she will take the 5th against self-incrimination.

That leaves Joe Clyde's two siblings, who live out of state with other family. Both slept in the room with Joe Clyde that April 4th evening in 2018 and both could have seen something.

Both children -- now ages six and eleven are under subpoena, and both have been questioned by authorities in the past.

What, if anything, they will testify to remains to be seen.

