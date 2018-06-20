Joseph Daniels To Undergo First Mental Evaluation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Dickson County father accused of killing 5-year-old Joe Clyde Daniels is expected to undergo his first mental health evaluation since being arrested.

Joseph Daniels was recently moved from the Dickson County Jail to Riverbend Maximum Security Prison in Nashville for “safekeeping.”

His public defender told NewsChannel 5 that he received threats from other inmates.

Jake Lockert filed an order with the Dickson County Circuit Court to conduct a forensic evaluation on his client to determine if he is competent to stand trial and what his mental condition was at the time of the alleged crime.

Lockert requested for the evaluation to be held at the Centerstone Mental Health Center in Clarksville.

On Tuesday, a judge signed off on the order.

"Juvenile court also needed to have this done. There are actions filed in juvenile court to terminate my client's parental right in regards to all the kids," said Lockert.

Daniels was indicted on several charges including first degree murder and child abuse after he reportedly confessed to beating his 5-year-old son with autism to death, and dumping the body in a remote location.

Lockert said Daniels has talked about his son and even cried about him, yet has not revealed the location of the body.

He added Daniels seemed to always be confused, and believed that he does not remember where he placed his child.

Despite countless searches from local volunteers and a professional team from Texas, Baby Joe’s remains have not been located.

Lockert stated that a mental evaluation will help with possible medication needs. He said prior to the arrest, Daniels was on several medications, including Lithium, for his mental health.

Another medication was Risperdal, a drug that mental and mood disorders such as bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

It was unclear what mental health issues he had, but Daniels’ family told Lockert that he has been committed to a mental health facility at least twice in the past.

Baby Joe’s mother, Krystal Daniels, was also indicted on several charges, including criminal responsibility and aggravated child neglect.

In the preliminary hearing, a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agent stated that she confessed to seeing her husband over her son’s lifeless body outside their bedroom. However, she’s accused of never reporting it to police and going back to sleep instead.

A status hearing for the Daniels is scheduled in August. A tentative trial date has been set for August 2019.

Lockert is also appointed to represent Steven Wiggins, the man accused of shooting and killing Dickson County Sgt. Daniel Baker.

Read More:

Joe Clyde Daniels' Parents Indicted By Grand Jury

Joe Clyde Daniels: What Does Lack Of Evidence Mean For Case?

Photo Of Joe Clyde Put In His Parents' Jail Cells

