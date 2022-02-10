Live: Man accused of killing Robertson County deputy appears in court

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WTVF) — James Conn, the man accused of killing a Robertson County deputy, is appearing in court on Thursday for the first time since he was charged with murder.

Conn, 27, was arrested on January 24 after an hours-long standoff in Smyrna.

He's accused of shooting Deputy Savanna Puckett, his ex-girlfriend, and setting a fire at her home.

Robertson Co. Sheriff's Office Savanna Puckett worked was a patrol deputy in Robertson County

On the evening of January 25, Puckett was found dead inside her burning home after she didn't report to her assigned shift. She was 22 years old.

Court documents say she was pulled from her home with gunshot wounds to her head and torso. Inside her home, investigators found a .40 caliber cartridge casing and two empty lighter fluid bottles.

The bottles were later analyzed and investigators connected two fingerprints found on them to Conn.

Days after her death, 911 calls made by Puckett were released, revealing Conn was asked to stay away from her after he repeatedly showed up to her home uninvited.

Conn is facing charges of first-degree murder and aggravated arson.