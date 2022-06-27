Red Cross helping families displaced by apartment fires in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville firefighters have had their hands full the past five days.

Three large apartment fires in South Nashville have left dozens of families without a home.

The devastation is so great, The American Red Cross opened a shelter for people who need a place to stay.

It’s been a busy week for @NashvilleFD — as they’ve battled different & devastating apartment fires.



Several families have been displaced from their homes.



The @RedCross has opened a shelter for victims & is helping connect them with resources.



More at 5:30 @NC5 pic.twitter.com/KDtCPFJzi2 — Araceli Crescencio NC5 (@aracelireports) June 26, 2022

Debra Alexander Fisher a volunteer with the American Red Cross says the work is non-stop.

"We have had three major fires at three separate locations with 56 units of displaced families," she said.

On Wednesday the Nashville Fire Department battled a fire at Foxcroft Apartments on Paragon Mills Road. The fire displaced 60 people.

On Saturday, a fire at the British Woods apartment complex destroyed 21 units.

And early Sunday morning, another apartment fire caused significant damage at the Arbors of Brentwood.

Mauro Moreno lived at Foxcroft Aparments and is one of the many fire survivors staying at the shelter provided by the Red Cross. He said that the assistance has meant so much to him.

"I didn't imagine that we were going to get help. I thought they were just going to leave us abandoned," Moreno said.

The Red Cross has been working to make sure those displaced get the help they need by assigning case managers to everyone. A task volunteers say they need help with.

We're doing wonderful work over here and we ask the community to come join us by getting trained," Fisher said.

Donations such as clothes, shows and toys have poured in. While the process of recovery will be long, volunteers said this week is proof that neighbors will help neighbors.

"To me it has brought my faith of humanity back," Fisher said.

The Red Cross says the shelter at Crievewood Baptist Church will stay open for as long as its needed. If you want to help the families displaced by the fires, the Red Cross, is accepting donations online.

The Nashville Fire Department says the cause of all three fires remains under investigation.

