Sentencing phase to continue in Steven Wiggins trial

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Jurors will continue hearing testimony in the sentencing phase of the Steven Wiggins trial.

Court will resume on Monday morning with the defense's closing arguments and their witnesses.

Last week, Wiggins was found guilty on all counts in the murder of Dickson County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Daniel Baker after jury members deliberated for just over one hour.

The jury found Wiggins guilty on the following charges: premeditated first-degree murder, first-degree felony murder in perpetration of theft, false reporting, theft of property, criminal impersonation, criminal impersonation of law enforcement, tampering with evidence, arson, abuse of a corpse.

Jurors will decide if he deserves the death penalty, life without parole or life with the chance of parole. In order to sentence Wiggins to death, the jury, which was brought to Dickson County from Knoxville, will have to reach a unanimous verdict.

On Saturday, Lisa Baker, the widow of Sgt. Baker, was the final witness to speak. She gave an emotional victim impact statement causing several jurors to cry while it was read. She spoke on how their daughter calls Sgt. Baker every night on her play phone and how he won't be around for her life's biggest moments.