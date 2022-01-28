Waffle House shooting case: Jury seated, trial of Travis Reinking set to begin Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The jury has been seated for the trial of Travis Reinking, who is accused of opening fire at an Antioch Waffle House, killing four people.

Opening statements are set to begin on Monday morning. Reinking pleaded not guilty to 17 charges, including four counts of murder. He is facing life in prison.

The jury consists of 12 people and two alternates, 12 of which are women and two are men. The group, which is made up of three Black women, one Asian woman, one Black man, eight white women and one white man, will be sequestered during the remainder of the trial.

There is a gag order in place, but Reinking's attorneys are expected to pursue an insanity defense. The argument is he may be sane now, but he wasn't at the time of the shooting.

Competing medical experts are expected to take the stand to discuss whether or not Reinking is insane. James Shaw is also expected to be a key witness in the trial. Shaw was hailed a hero after he disarmed the shooter.