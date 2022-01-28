Watch
Waffle House shooting case: Jury seated, trial of Travis Reinking set to begin Monday

WTVF
Travis Reinking in court on January 24, 2022.
Posted at 2:11 PM, Jan 28, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The jury has been seated for the trial of Travis Reinking, who is accused of opening fire at an Antioch Waffle House, killing four people.

Opening statements are set to begin on Monday morning. Reinking pleaded not guilty to 17 charges, including four counts of murder. He is facing life in prison.

The jury consists of 12 people and two alternates, 12 of which are women and two are men. The group, which is made up of three Black women, one Asian woman, one Black man, eight white women and one white man, will be sequestered during the remainder of the trial.

There is a gag order in place, but Reinking's attorneys are expected to pursue an insanity defense. The argument is he may be sane now, but he wasn't at the time of the shooting.

Competing medical experts are expected to take the stand to discuss whether or not Reinking is insane. James Shaw is also expected to be a key witness in the trial. Shaw was hailed a hero after he disarmed the shooter.

TIMELINE OF WAFFLE HOUSE SHOOTING CASE

April 22, 2018: Four people are killed and four others wounded when a gunman opens fire at an Antioch Waffle House around 3:30 a.m.

Metro Nashville Police Department officials named 29-year-old Travis Reinking, from Illinois, as a person of interest in the shooting, saying the vehicle the gunman used was registered to him.

April 23, 2018: Reinking is taken into custody

After a tense, 34-hour manhunt, Reinking is arrested in a wooded area near Old Hickory Boulevard and Hobson Pike.

He’s been in custody ever since and is now at the new Davidson County jail.

August 2018: Reinking deemed not competent to stand trial

A mental evaluation finds that Reinking is not competent to stand trial. Reinking, diagnosed with schizophrenia, is checked into the Middle Tennessee Mental Health Institute for evaluation.

(File photo) Travis Reinking appears in court.

A judge later deems him fit for trial and he's indicted on 17 counts, including murder.

February 2019: Reinking pleads not guilty

Reinking pleads not guilty to charges related to the shooting. Reinking does not appear in court; his lawyer enters the plea on his behalf.

January 2020: Prosecutors announce they won't seek death penalty

REMEMBERING THE VICTIMS:

DeEbony Groves was from Gallatin and a senior at Belmont, majoring in social work. She was shot and killed inside the restaurant. She was 21.

Akilah Dasilva was inside with his girlfriend and brother when he was shot. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died. Friends called him a “passionate” musician who was pursuing a career in musical engineering at MTSU.

Joe Perez, the youngest victim, moved to Nashville from Texas a few months prior to the shooting and was also shot outside the restaurant. He was 20-years-old.

Taurean Sanderlin age 29, was a Waffle House employee from Goodlettsville. He was shot and killed as he stood outside.

