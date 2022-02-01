Live: Waffle House shooting: Trial for Travis Reinking enters day 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The trial for Travis Reinking, accused of opening fire in 2018 at an Antioch Waffle House, is set to enter its second day on Tuesday.

As the trial continues, the jury can expect to hear more about what happened in the restaurant that lead to the deaths of four people — DeEbony Groves, Akilah Dasilva, Joe Perez, and Taurean Sanderlin.

The main debate in this trial will not be whether Reinking walked into the Waffle House and opened fire, it will hinge on whether he was insane when he did it.

Reinking pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to 16 charges, including four counts of murder. This means the burden of proof is on Reinking's attorneys to prove with "clear and convincing evidence" that Reinking was insane during the shooting.

Throughout opening statements, the prosecution tried to paint a picture to the jury of someone who knew exactly what they were doing when they opened fire inside the Waffle House, someone who went inside to kill people out of revenge.

But defense attorneys said they will prove that Reinking has battled schizophrenia for several years and that he is severely mentally ill. They said that on that day, Reinking thought God was commanding him to go to the Waffle House. They say Reinking has experienced multiple delusions.

During the first day of trial, the jury heard from several family members of the shooting victims, as well as witnesses, and saw intense surveillance video inside the Waffle House during the shooting.

The trial is expected to go on for about 3 weeks, with perhaps more than 60 witnesses called to testify. If Reinking is found guilty, he faces life in prison.