Live: Waffle House shooting: Trial for Travis Reinking enters day 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The trial for Travis Reinking, accused of opening fire in 2018 at an Antioch Waffle House, is set to enter its second day on Tuesday.
Watch our gavel-to-gavel coverage below:
As the trial continues, the jury can expect to hear more about what happened in the restaurant that lead to the deaths of four people — DeEbony Groves, Akilah Dasilva, Joe Perez, and Taurean Sanderlin.
The main debate in this trial will not be whether Reinking walked into the Waffle House and opened fire, it will hinge on whether he was insane when he did it.
Reinking pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to 16 charges, including four counts of murder. This means the burden of proof is on Reinking's attorneys to prove with "clear and convincing evidence" that Reinking was insane during the shooting.
Throughout opening statements, the prosecution tried to paint a picture to the jury of someone who knew exactly what they were doing when they opened fire inside the Waffle House, someone who went inside to kill people out of revenge.
But defense attorneys said they will prove that Reinking has battled schizophrenia for several years and that he is severely mentally ill. They said that on that day, Reinking thought God was commanding him to go to the Waffle House. They say Reinking has experienced multiple delusions.
During the first day of trial, the jury heard from several family members of the shooting victims, as well as witnesses, and saw intense surveillance video inside the Waffle House during the shooting.
The trial is expected to go on for about 3 weeks, with perhaps more than 60 witnesses called to testify. If Reinking is found guilty, he faces life in prison.
TIMELINE OF WAFFLE HOUSE SHOOTING CASE
April 22, 2018: Four people are killed and four others wounded when a gunman opens fire at an Antioch Waffle House around 3:30 a.m.
Metro Nashville Police Department officials named 29-year-old Travis Reinking, from Illinois, as a person of interest in the shooting, saying the vehicle the gunman used was registered to him.
MNPD officers, to include SWAT, have continued the search for Travis Reinking in the Antioch area overnight. There have been no credible sightings. The search will continue. All schools in the area have been cleared by officers. He was last seen Sun morn behind his apt complex. pic.twitter.com/ChY1ihCdKG— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 23, 2018
April 23, 2018: Reinking is taken into custody
After a tense, 34-hour manhunt, Reinking is arrested in a wooded area near Old Hickory Boulevard and Hobson Pike.
The area in which Travis Reinking was apprehended was the subject of aerial and canine searches Sunday and ground searches earlier today. His movements since the shooting are unknown. Reinking refused to give a statement to detectives. pic.twitter.com/F36lxQz6mz— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 23, 2018
He’s been in custody ever since and is now at the new Davidson County jail.
August 2018: Reinking deemed not competent to stand trial
A mental evaluation finds that Reinking is not competent to stand trial. Reinking, diagnosed with schizophrenia, is checked into the Middle Tennessee Mental Health Institute for evaluation.
A judge later deems him fit for trial and he's indicted on 17 counts, including murder.
February 2019: Reinking pleads not guilty
Reinking pleads not guilty to charges related to the shooting. Reinking does not appear in court; his lawyer enters the plea on his behalf.
January 2020: Prosecutors announce they won't seek death penalty
REMEMBERING THE VICTIMS:
DeEbony Groves was from Gallatin and a senior at Belmont, majoring in social work. She was shot and killed inside the restaurant. She was 21.
Akilah Dasilva was inside with his girlfriend and brother when he was shot. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died. Friends called him a “passionate” musician who was pursuing a career in musical engineering at MTSU.
Joe Perez, the youngest victim, moved to Nashville from Texas a few months prior to the shooting and was also shot outside the restaurant. He was 20-years-old.
Taurean Sanderlin age 29, was a Waffle House employee from Goodlettsville. He was shot and killed as he stood outside.