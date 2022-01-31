Travis Reinking case: Trial for accused Waffle House shooter begins Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After nearly four years, the trial for Travis Reinking, the man accused of opening fire at an Antioch Waffle House, will begin.

The jury was seated on Friday consisting of 12 women and two men. Opening statements are set to start at 8:30 a.m. on January 31.

During the early morning hours of April 22, 2018, Reinking is accused of walking into the Waffle House on Murfreesboro Pike half-naked, shooting and killing four people — DeEbony Groves, Akilah Dasilva, Joe Perez, and Taurean Sanderlin.

He was taken into custody the following day after a tense 34-hour manhunt.

The case was on hold for months while Reinking was treated for schizophrenia in a mental health facility. He was later deemed fit for trial.

Reinking pleaded not guilty to 17 charges, including four counts of murder, and is facing life in prison.

Although there is a gag order in place, NewsChannel 5 has learned Reinking's attorneys plan to pursue an insanity defense.