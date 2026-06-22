June 22, 2026: Storm 5 Alert

STORM 5 ALERT TODAY

THREATS/IMPACTS: Damaging Wind, Heavy Downpours, Low Threat for Small Hail, Isolated Tornadoes

We are watching a cold front to our North that will bring rain and storms to the area today. Widespread showers / thunderstorms will move across Middle Tennessee / Southern Kentucky today. It will not rain the entire time, but it will be wet!

The primary threats are damaging straight-line winds and heavy downpours. The threat for small hail and a brief spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out, though both are considered extremely low probability.

Tomorrow is looking beautiful with partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures.

Temperatures warm back into the upper 80s starting Wednesday with rain chances increasing late week.