A timeline: How NewsChannel 5 uncovered claims against Gasser Property Management throughout Tennessee

Reporter note from Amanda Roberts:

At NewsChannel 5, we prioritize Your Voice and our investigation into Gasser Property Management started with exactly that— In August, a concerned viewer reached out to me directly to talk about concerns regarding her community's insurance policies, or lack thereof. Ultimately, I uncovered a string of fraud and theft allegations impacting communities in Davidson, Williamson, Wilson, and Rutherford counties. After months of digging into Gasser and speaking with dozens of apprehensive homeowners, the TBI is now involved, and we've brought this to the attention of Tennessee lawmakers to see how homeowners can be better protected.

NewsChannel 5's Timeline of our investigation into Gasser Property Management:

In a nutshell, here's what's happening:

Dozens of concerned residents have spoken with me on and off the record. Below are the stories we've aired so far:

Wilson County Wilson County HOA loses thousands as property manager faces police investigation Amanda Roberts

