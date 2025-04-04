Here's a look at the top stories to start your Friday, April 4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

Storm 5 Alert continues with threats of severe weather & flooding

Flash flooding damages Woodmont properties; neighbors rely on each other for help

Flash flooding off Woodmont Boulevard flooded basements and destroyed property.

With more weather on the way, our Amanda Roberts spoke with some neighbors who plan to lean on each other for help.

Floodwaters in Whites Creek forces family to take quick action

The Whites Creek neighborhood also experienced major flooding as multiple creeks overflowed, leaving debris scattered across the roads.

Water levels rose so high that one family feared they might have to evacuate because of all the rain during the storm.

Efforts being taken to prepare state ahead of additional dangerous storms

More efforts are being taken to make sure our state is ready to handle any more dangerous storms that could hit our area over the next couple of days.

The national guard and multiple agencies are on standby by to step in if needed.

Nashville emergency managers said tornado sirens experienced 'issues'

The Nashville Office of Emergency Management said tornado warnings for the outside sirens had issues Thursday night for the extended threat of severe weather.

Flood Management: Percy Priest Dam prepared for heavy rains and river control measures

When it comes to managing flood levels in the Cumberland River during heavy rains Percy Priest Dam is a critical player.

The Army Corps of Engineers has closely monitored the water levels in the lake during the past week in anticipation of heavy rainfall.

