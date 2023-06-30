Here's what becomes Tennessee law on July 1st

Schools & Safety

Schools must have safety plans & lock exterior doors

The "Schools Against Violence in Education Act" the legislation mandates public schools have a plan in place with crisis intervention, emergency response and emergency management. Following the mass shooting at The Covenant School in March 2023, an amendment to the bill made the same rule for private and church schools. With the exception of the primary entrance, schools must also lock all exterior doors leading into a building at all times.

Funding for a SRO in every public school

Lawmakers approved over $230 million in the budget to place a school resource officer at every public school, boost physical security at public and private schools, and provide additional mental health resources for Tennesseans.

Zero tolerance for threats

A threat of mass violence at school will result in the student being expelled from school for at least one year.

Keeping obscene material out of schools

A book publisher, distributor, or seller could face a felony charge if they knowingly sell or distribute "obscene matter" to a K-12 public school. The legislation does not specify what constitutes as "obscene matter."

Pay boost for teachers

The base salary for teachers will increase each year until it reaches $50,000 in the 2026-2027 school year.

Weapons

Pocket knives allowed a school-based polling places

Non-student adults are allowed to carry concealed pocket knives to schools on election day if the school is their designated polling place and if they are using the location for the sole purpose of voting.

LGBTQ+ Issues

Gender-affirming surgeries banned

Health care professionals are prohibited from performing gender-affirming surgeries on minors. The portion of the same legislation that bans puberty blockers and horomone therapies is temporarily blocked. Chris Davis spoke to a legal expert about the injunction.

Crime

Death row executions expedited

This legislation requires the sentence of death be carried out within 30 business days of the conclusion of any appeals or post-conviction relief. The jury must unanimously determine that certain circumstances are met.

Increased penalties for crimes

New laws that crack down on crime include implementing harsher penalties for people convicted of rape and incest of a minor, aggravated kidnaping and rape and more.

Transportation

Move over law expands

The "Jabari Bailey Highway Safety Act" updates Tennessee's "Move Over" law. Currently, drivers will be penalized if they don't change lane or slow down for a stopped emergency vehicle. Beginning July 1st, drivers will face steeper fines for not slowing down or changing lanes for any stationary vehicle with its flashing hazard lights activated. The law is named after a Memphis athlete who lost his leg in a 2018 crash. Jabari Bailey was pulled over on the side of a North Memphis road trying to help a friend jump a car when another vehicle crashed into him.

Housing

More notice for senior tenants

Landlords must now give seniors 60 days notice of eviction if the tenant is current with rent payments, and if the termination of tenancy is to allow for new property development. The law is also known as the "Norma Jean Upshaw Act," after the womanHannah McDonald profiled in multiple in-depth reports, helping this bill become law.

Alcohol & Drugs

Exemptions for overdose patients

Currently, the responding law enforcement officer or DA's office can give criminal immunity to overdose patients seeking medical attention on their first offense. This law allows potential immunity on any additional offense.

Drinking on the water

Law enforcement officers will be authorized to obtain a search warrant to perform a blood or breath test if a suspected impaired boater refuses the implied consent law. Additionally, boating under the influence penalties will align with DUI laws in terms of jail time, fines, and loss of boat operating privileges.

Impaired drivers to pay restitution for victims' children

"Dillard's Law" helps the surviving parent/guardian monetarily care for a child whose parent was the victim of vehicular homicide. The surviving parent/guardian can convert a restitution order for child maintenance payments at any time, rather than after the end of the defendant's sentence.

Penalties for allowing someone to drink and drive

Also known as the "Silas Gable Flatt Law," this legislation creates an offense if you knowingly give access to a vehicle to another person who you know is under the influence, or whose driver license has been suspended or revoked under certain circumstances.

Local Government

State controls Nashville International Airport

The Republican supermajority passed a bill that would essentially fire current members of the Nashville Airport Authority and replace them with state appointees. The Airport Authority governs BNA and its members are currently appointed by the Nashville mayor. Chris Davis explains that the FAA will continue to recognize the existing board until a judge rules otherwise.

Community oversight boards abolished

Metro's Community Oversight Board, which investigates allegations of police misconduct and police shootings will cease to exist in its current form. The group has until the end of October to transition to a smaller group without direct subpoena power. Instead, the group will only refer its findings to MNPD's Office of Professional Accountability.Jason Lamb tells us what's next for the COB.

Families & Health

Fast-tracking adoption & foster placement

The "Forever Homes Act"speeds up the child placement process so children can be placed quicker and easier. Upon court approval, the adoption finalization process jumps from six months to three months. The law also extends care services for expectant mothers.

Doula care

This legislation creates a Doula Services Advistory Committee which will create core standards for doula services in Tennessee, as well as recomend reimbursement rates for TennCare reimbursements for doula services. Kelsey Gibbs outlines the need for doulas in the Volunteer State here.

Hemp & Medical Marijuana

Tennessee's Medical Cannabis Commission

The governor will appoint three members to the commission and at least one member must be a patient who has been diagnosed with a qualifying medical disease or condition.

Regulating the delta-8 industry

Tennessee will regulate the production and sale of hemp-derived cannabis, including products known as delta-8 and delta-10. Chris Davis has a great explainer here.

Other legislation of note

"Do Not Text" list

Tired of spam texts? This legislation establishes a listsimilar to Tennessee's "Do Not Call" list. Violators would face a $2,000 penalty per text.

Cracking down on ticket fees

Third-party ticket resellers are required to clearly disclose to the consumer the total cost of a ticket, including all service charges and fees.

Tax cuts

The "Tennessee Works Tax Reform Act" cuts taxes for Tennessee families and small businesses by over $400 million and provides families with a three month long tax break on groceries from August 1st - October 31st.

All legislation becoming law on or after July 1st 2023 can be accessed here; however, some measures listed are temporarily blocked from taking effect.