Joe Clyde Daniels case: Attorney says Joseph Daniels likely won't testify at trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The person jurors will very likely expect to hear from most in the upcoming Joe Clyde Daniels trial will not testify.

After a series of hearings on the case last week, Judge David Wolfe still has not announced whether Joseph Daniels’ recanted confession that he killed his son will be allowed at trial. That decision will come soon.

However, NewsChannel 5 has learned that Joseph Daniels will not take the stand in his own defense. While there is a gag order in place, meaning his attorney cannot comment now, Jake Lockert did tell me in the past prior to the order that his client would very likely not testify.

So, has anything changed since the hearings last week? Joseph’s father Big Joe tells me no. He says considering Joseph’s fragile mental state, there is no way he would open himself up to cross examination by the prosecution.

Remember, Joseph has told many stories since his arrest three years ago for the murder of his five-year-old in Dickson County, Tennessee. It is impossible to tell when he is being truthful or lying.

As things stand now, it looks like there is little or no chance Joseph will testify, and he may not have to under the circumstances.

Joe Clyde’s body has never been found — and confession or no confession — the prosecution will have its hands full simply proving the child is dead.

At a motions hearing in April, prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to sever the cases of Joseph and Krystal Daniels into two trials. Joseph Daniels is set to stand trial first on June 1.