Joe Clyde Daniels case: Day 3 of motions hearing for Joseph Daniels gets underway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the third day of new motions hearings gets underway in the case against Joseph Daniels, we're expected to hear from expert witnesses.

The hearing is expected to get underway at 9 a.m.

Daniels is charged in the death of his missing son, Joe Clyde, who disappeared from his Dickson County, Tennessee home on April 4, 2018. Although the boy's body has never been found, he is presumed dead.

Daniels initially confessed to killing the boy but later recanted that confession. His attorney, Jake Lockert, says he was coerced. Judge David Wolfe is expected to decide if his confession will be allowed at trial.

On Thursday, Daniels' attorneys argued that law enforcement acted with bias in their investigation and may have missed a lead in the case. However, Judge Wolfe disagreed.

At a motions hearing in April, prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to sever the cases of Joseph and Krystal Daniels into two trials. Joseph Daniels is set to stand trial first on June 1.