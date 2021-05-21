Joe Clyde Daniels case: Judge expected to rule on one aspect of Daniels' confession today

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The judge in the Joe Clyde Daniels case is expected to rule on one aspect of Joseph Daniels' confession, and whether it will be allowed in court, before the case goes to trial on June 1.

Judge David Wolfe is expected to issue his ruling Friday afternoon in court. NewsChannel 5 will stream the proceedings, which begin at 1 p.m.

Daniels initially confessed to killing the boy but later recanted that confession. His attorney, Jake Lockert, says he was coerced.

Today's ruling will likely be just one aspect of whether the confession will be admissible at trial and whether Daniels was properly read his rights and was not coerced.

However, Nick Beres has learned that’s not the end of it. The confession issue will not be completely decided until right before trial.

There will still be a second issue to be heard just before trial, where the prosecution must show that there is evidence to corroborate the confession.

Daniels is charged in the death of his missing son, Joe Clyde, who disappeared from his Dickson County, Tennessee home on April 4, 2018. Although the boy's body has never been found, he is presumed dead.

During motions hearings last week, Daniels' attorneys argued that law enforcement acted with bias in their investigation and may have missed a lead in the case. However, Judge Wolfe disagreed.

At a previous hearing, prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to sever the cases of Joseph and Krystal Daniels into two trials. Joseph Daniels is set to stand trial first.