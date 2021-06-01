Joe Clyde Daniels case: Jury selection begins today for Joseph Daniels trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Jury selection begins Tuesday in the case of Joseph Daniels, the Dickson County man accused of killing his 5-year-old son, Joe Clyde.

It will be a long, busy day in a courtroom as the defense and prosecution begin the process of voir dire, which is Latin for “speak the truth” and the term used for jury selection. Remember, they are in Chattanooga to select the jury for this trial in Dickson County.

A large pool of some 100 prospective jurors have been assembled with the goal of finding 12 jurors and at least two alternates.

They hope to find folks who are not as well-versed in the high-profile Joe Clyde Daniels case. That doesn't mean you can't have heard about the case, just that you haven't made up your mind about the guilt or innocence about the father charged with murder.

WTVF Joe Clyde Daniels

Once the jury is selected, they will be brought to Dickson County by bus and sequestered for the duration of the trial.

Jury selection could take between two and three days. If that holds to form, opening statements for the trial will likely begin Thursday or Friday.

Nick Beres and legal analyst Nick Leonardo preview what we can expect this week: