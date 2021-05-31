Watch
Joe Clyde Daniels Case: Jury selection begins Tuesday for Joseph Daniels' trial

WTVF
Joseph Daniels appears in court for a motions hearing.
Posted at 4:51 PM, May 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-31 17:51:53-04

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Jury selection will begin Tuesday for the trial of Joseph Daniels, the Dickson County man charged with killing his five-year-old son, Joe Clyde.

Jury selection will take place in Chattanooga and could last a couple of days. Once selected, the jury will be bused to Charlotte and sequestered for the trial.

Joe Clyde Daniels went missing more than three years ago. His body has never been found.

NewsChannel 5 will bring you gavel-to-gavel coverage of the case, starting with opening statements once the jury is selected.

