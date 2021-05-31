Joe Clyde Daniels Case: Jury selection begins Tuesday for Joseph Daniels' trial

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Jury selection will begin Tuesday for the trial of Joseph Daniels, the Dickson County man charged with killing his five-year-old son, Joe Clyde.

Jury selection will take place in Chattanooga and could last a couple of days. Once selected, the jury will be bused to Charlotte and sequestered for the trial.

Joe Clyde Daniels went missing more than three years ago. His body has never been found.

NewsChannel 5 will bring you gavel-to-gavel coverage of the case, starting with opening statements once the jury is selected.