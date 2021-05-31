Joe Clyde Daniels Case: Jury selection begins Tuesday for Joseph Daniels' trial

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Jury selection will begin Tuesday for the trial of Joseph Daniels, the Dickson County man charged with killing his five-year-old son, Joe Clyde.
Jury selection will take place in Chattanooga and could last a couple of days. Once selected, the jury will be bused to Charlotte and sequestered for the trial.
Joe Clyde Daniels went missing more than three years ago. His body has never been found.
NewsChannel 5 will bring you gavel-to-gavel coverage of the case, starting with opening statements once the jury is selected.
Previous stories: Joe Clyde Daniels case
- Lawyers argue over admissibility of evidence in Joe Clyde case
- Prosecutors, defense agree to sever Daniels' cases into two trials
- Attorneys use taped interrogation in hearing to argue Joseph Daniels' confession was coerced
- Joseph Daniels' recanted confession played in court
- TBI serves search warrant in Joe Clyde Daniels case, searches brush around home
- Video evidence shows someone at Joe Clyde Daniels' home the night 5-year-old disappeared
- Krystal Daniels recants statement about what happened to son, Joe Clyde
- Jailhouse phone calls could be key to prosecution of Joe Clyde Daniels homicide case
- Letter from Joe Clyde's Father: "If we can get Krystal to confess...we can win this case."