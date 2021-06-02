Watch
Jury selection begins in Joseph Daniels case

WTVF
Joseph Daniels appears in court for a motions hearing on May 12, 2021.
Posted at 1:25 PM, Jun 02, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Jury selection has gotten underway in the case against Joseph Daniels, the Dickson County man accused of killing his 5-year-old son, Joe Clyde.

Jury selection began Wednesday morning in Chattanooga. It was supposed to begin Tuesday, but much of the day was spent empaneling the pool of prospective jurors. This involves court officials excusing those who for whatever reason cannot serve on a jury.

Nearly 90 people are in the available pool. They’ll seek to choose a 12-person jury with four alternates.

Once the jury is selected, they will be brought to Dickson County by bus and sequestered for the duration of the trial.

NewsChannel 5 has learned that jury selection could take all day and could carry over into Thursday. If that’s the case, opening statements in the evidence phase of the trial likely will not begin until Friday.

