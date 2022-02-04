Jury finds Travis Reinking guilty in 2018 Waffle House shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After hours of deliberation, a Davidson County jury has made a verdict in the trial for Travis Reinking — accused of killing four people and injuring others at an Antioch Waffle House in 2018.
The jury found him guilty on all 16 counts, including premeditated murder. The sentencing hearing will happen at 9 a.m.
Watch the verdict below.
The jury will return to court soon to read the verdict. The 12-person jury consists of two Black women, one Asian woman, one Black man, seven white women and one white man. They have been sequestered since Friday, Jan. 28. Two alternates, a Black woman and a white woman, were chosen at random following closing arguments and the jury charge. The two women were then released from duty.
NEXT: This same jury must enter the sentencing phase, to decide whether to sentence Reinking to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, or possibility of parole after 51 full calendar years.
Reinking pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to 16 charges.
Under state law, there are two legal prongs jurors must conclude for Reinking's insanity defense to succeed. First, Reinking "was unable to appreciate the nature or wrongfulness" of his acts. Second, that inability was "as a result of a severe mental disease or defect."
Over the course of the five-day trial, the main debate has centered around whether or not Reinking was insane when he opened fire at the Waffle House. The defense has not argued against the facts of the case.
TIMELINE OF WAFFLE HOUSE SHOOTING CASE
April 22, 2018: Four people are killed and four others wounded when a gunman opens fire at an Antioch Waffle House around 3:30 a.m.
Metro Nashville Police Department officials named 29-year-old Travis Reinking, from Illinois, as a person of interest in the shooting, saying the vehicle the gunman used was registered to him.
April 23, 2018: Reinking is taken into custody
After a tense, 34-hour manhunt, Reinking is arrested in a wooded area near Old Hickory Boulevard and Hobson Pike.
He’s been in custody ever since and is now at the new Davidson County jail.
August 2018: Reinking deemed not competent to stand trial
A mental evaluation finds that Reinking is not competent to stand trial. Reinking, diagnosed with schizophrenia, is checked into the Middle Tennessee Mental Health Institute for evaluation.
A judge later deems him fit for trial and he's indicted on 16 counts, including murder.
Below is the list of charges:
- First-degree murder, premeditated — in the death of Joe Perez Jr.
- First-degree murder, premeditated — in the death of Taurean Sanderlin
- First-degree murder, premeditated — in the death of Akilah Dasilva
- First-degree murder, premeditated — in the death of DeEbony Groves
- Attempted first-degree murder, premeditated, with serious bodily injury — of Shantia Waggoner
- Employing firearm during commission of or attempted to commit a dangerous felony — relating to attempted first-degree murder of Shanita Waggoner
- Attempted first-degree murder, premeditated, with serious bodily injury — Sharita Henderson
- Employing firearm during commission of or attempted to commit a dangerous felony — relating to attempted first-degree murder of Sharita Henderson
- Attempted first-degree murder, premeditated — of Kayla Shaw
- Employing firearm during commission of or attempted to commit a dangerous felony - relating to attempted first-degree murder of Kayla Shaw
- Attempted first-degree murder, premeditated — of James Shaw Jr.
- Employing firearm during commission of or attempted to commit a dangerous felony - relating to attempted first-degree murder of James Shaw Jr.
- First-degree murder, felony murder — in the death of Joe Perez Jr.
- First-degree murder, felony murder — in the death of Taurean Sanderlin
- First-degree murder, felony murder — in the death of Akilah Dasilva
- First-degree murder, felony murder — in the death of DeEbony Groves
February 2019: Reinking pleads not guilty
Reinking pleads not guilty to charges related to the shooting. Reinking does not appear in court; his lawyer enters the plea on his behalf.
January 2020: Prosecutors announce they won't seek death penalty
REMEMBERING THE VICTIMS:
DeEbony Groves was from Gallatin and a senior at Belmont, majoring in social work. She was shot and killed inside the restaurant. She was 21.
Akilah Dasilva was inside with his girlfriend and brother when he was shot. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died. Friends called him a “passionate” musician who was pursuing a career in musical engineering at MTSU.
Joe Perez, the youngest victim, moved to Nashville from Texas a few months prior to the shooting and was also shot outside the restaurant. He was 20-years-old.
Taurean Sanderlin age 29, was a Waffle House employee from Goodlettsville. He was shot and killed as he stood outside.