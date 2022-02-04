Jury finds Travis Reinking guilty in 2018 Waffle House shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After hours of deliberation, a Davidson County jury has made a verdict in the trial for Travis Reinking — accused of killing four people and injuring others at an Antioch Waffle House in 2018.

The jury found him guilty on all 16 counts, including premeditated murder. The sentencing hearing will happen at 9 a.m.

Watch the verdict below.

The jury will return to court soon to read the verdict. The 12-person jury consists of two Black women, one Asian woman, one Black man, seven white women and one white man. They have been sequestered since Friday, Jan. 28. Two alternates, a Black woman and a white woman, were chosen at random following closing arguments and the jury charge. The two women were then released from duty.

NEXT: This same jury must enter the sentencing phase, to decide whether to sentence Reinking to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, or possibility of parole after 51 full calendar years. @NC5 — Jason Lamb (@JasonLambNC5) February 4, 2022

Reinking pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to 16 charges.

Under state law, there are two legal prongs jurors must conclude for Reinking's insanity defense to succeed. First, Reinking "was unable to appreciate the nature or wrongfulness" of his acts. Second, that inability was "as a result of a severe mental disease or defect."

Over the course of the five-day trial, the main debate has centered around whether or not Reinking was insane when he opened fire at the Waffle House. The defense has not argued against the facts of the case.