Live: Trial for Travis Reinking, accused Waffle House shooter, enters day 5 with closing arguments

Travis Reinking day 5
Posted at 8:24 AM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 09:58:49-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The trial for Travis Reinking, accused of opening fire at an Antioch Waffle House in 2018, is entering its fifth day.

Both the state and defense have rested their cases and now the trial will go to the closing arguments phase.

Watch our gavel-to-gavel coverage live below:

Waffle House Trial - Day 5

Reinking has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity for his actions in the shooting, which killed four people and injured others. He's facing 16 charges, including four counts of first-degree murder, and could spend life in prison if found guilty.

On Thursday, he waived his right to testify.

TIMELINE OF WAFFLE HOUSE SHOOTING CASE

April 22, 2018: Four people are killed and four others wounded when a gunman opens fire at an Antioch Waffle House around 3:30 a.m.

Metro Nashville Police Department officials named 29-year-old Travis Reinking, from Illinois, as a person of interest in the shooting, saying the vehicle the gunman used was registered to him.

April 23, 2018: Reinking is taken into custody

After a tense, 34-hour manhunt, Reinking is arrested in a wooded area near Old Hickory Boulevard and Hobson Pike.

He’s been in custody ever since and is now at the new Davidson County jail.

AM Nick Reinking Trial What's Next VO_frame_741.jpeg

August 2018: Reinking deemed not competent to stand trial

A mental evaluation finds that Reinking is not competent to stand trial. Reinking, diagnosed with schizophrenia, is checked into the Middle Tennessee Mental Health Institute for evaluation.

AM Nick Reinking Trial What's Next VO_frame_219.jpeg
(File photo) Travis Reinking appears in court.

A judge later deems him fit for trial and he's indicted on 16 counts, including murder.

Below is the list of charges:

  • First-degree murder, premeditated — in the death of Joe Perez Jr.
  • First-degree murder, premeditated — in the death of Taurean Sanderlin
  • First-degree murder, premeditated — in the death of Akilah Dasilva
  • First-degree murder, premeditated — in the death of DeEbony Groves
  • Attempted first-degree murder, premeditated — of Shantia Waggoner
  • Employing firearm during commission of or attempted to commit a dangerous felony — relating to attempted first-degree murder of Shanita Waggoner
  • Attempted first-degree murder, premeditated — of Kayla Shaw
  • Employing firearm during commission of or attempted to commit a dangerous felony - relating to attempted first-degree murder of Kayla Shaw
  • Attempted first-degree murder, premeditated — of James Shaw Jr.
  • Employing firearm during commission of or attempted to commit a dangerous felony - relating to attempted first-degree murder of James Shaw Jr.
  • First-degree murder, felony murder — in the death of Joe Perez Jr.
  • First-degree murder, felony murder — in the death of Taurean Sanderlin
  • First-degree murder, felony murder — in the death of Akilah Dasilva
  • First-degree murder, felony murder — in the death of DeEbony Groves

February 2019: Reinking pleads not guilty

Reinking pleads not guilty to charges related to the shooting. Reinking does not appear in court; his lawyer enters the plea on his behalf.

January 2020: Prosecutors announce they won't seek death penalty

REMEMBERING THE VICTIMS:

WaffleHousevictims_1524485771788_84668790_ver1.0_640_480.jpg

DeEbony Groves was from Gallatin and a senior at Belmont, majoring in social work. She was shot and killed inside the restaurant. She was 21.

Akilah Dasilva was inside with his girlfriend and brother when he was shot. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died. Friends called him a “passionate” musician who was pursuing a career in musical engineering at MTSU.

Joe Perez, the youngest victim, moved to Nashville from Texas a few months prior to the shooting and was also shot outside the restaurant. He was 20-years-old.

Taurean Sanderlin age 29, was a Waffle House employee from Goodlettsville. He was shot and killed as he stood outside.

