Live: Trial for Travis Reinking, accused Waffle House shooter, enters day 5 with closing arguments

TIMELINE OF WAFFLE HOUSE SHOOTING CASE

April 22, 2018: Four people are killed and four others wounded when a gunman opens fire at an Antioch Waffle House around 3:30 a.m.

Metro Nashville Police Department officials named 29-year-old Travis Reinking, from Illinois, as a person of interest in the shooting, saying the vehicle the gunman used was registered to him.

MNPD officers, to include SWAT, have continued the search for Travis Reinking in the Antioch area overnight. There have been no credible sightings. The search will continue. All schools in the area have been cleared by officers. He was last seen Sun morn behind his apt complex. pic.twitter.com/ChY1ihCdKG — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 23, 2018

April 23, 2018: Reinking is taken into custody

After a tense, 34-hour manhunt, Reinking is arrested in a wooded area near Old Hickory Boulevard and Hobson Pike.

The area in which Travis Reinking was apprehended was the subject of aerial and canine searches Sunday and ground searches earlier today. His movements since the shooting are unknown. Reinking refused to give a statement to detectives. pic.twitter.com/F36lxQz6mz — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 23, 2018

He’s been in custody ever since and is now at the new Davidson County jail.

August 2018: Reinking deemed not competent to stand trial

A mental evaluation finds that Reinking is not competent to stand trial. Reinking, diagnosed with schizophrenia, is checked into the Middle Tennessee Mental Health Institute for evaluation.

WTVF (File photo) Travis Reinking appears in court.

A judge later deems him fit for trial and he's indicted on 16 counts, including murder.

Below is the list of charges:



First-degree murder, premeditated — in the death of Joe Perez Jr.

First-degree murder, premeditated — in the death of Taurean Sanderlin

First-degree murder, premeditated — in the death of Akilah Dasilva

First-degree murder, premeditated — in the death of DeEbony Groves

Attempted first-degree murder, premeditated — of Shantia Waggoner

Employing firearm during commission of or attempted to commit a dangerous felony — relating to attempted first-degree murder of Shanita Waggoner

Attempted first-degree murder, premeditated — of Kayla Shaw

Employing firearm during commission of or attempted to commit a dangerous felony - relating to attempted first-degree murder of Kayla Shaw

Attempted first-degree murder, premeditated — of James Shaw Jr.

Employing firearm during commission of or attempted to commit a dangerous felony - relating to attempted first-degree murder of James Shaw Jr.

First-degree murder, felony murder — in the death of Joe Perez Jr.

First-degree murder, felony murder — in the death of Taurean Sanderlin

First-degree murder, felony murder — in the death of Akilah Dasilva

First-degree murder, felony murder — in the death of DeEbony Groves

February 2019: Reinking pleads not guilty

Reinking pleads not guilty to charges related to the shooting. Reinking does not appear in court; his lawyer enters the plea on his behalf.

January 2020: Prosecutors announce they won't seek death penalty

REMEMBERING THE VICTIMS:

Submitted

DeEbony Groves was from Gallatin and a senior at Belmont, majoring in social work. She was shot and killed inside the restaurant. She was 21.

Akilah Dasilva was inside with his girlfriend and brother when he was shot. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died. Friends called him a “passionate” musician who was pursuing a career in musical engineering at MTSU.

Joe Perez, the youngest victim, moved to Nashville from Texas a few months prior to the shooting and was also shot outside the restaurant. He was 20-years-old.

Taurean Sanderlin age 29, was a Waffle House employee from Goodlettsville. He was shot and killed as he stood outside.