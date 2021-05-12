Live: New motions hearing underway in Joe Clyde Daniels case

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The first of several days of new motions hearings in the case against Joseph Daniels has gotten underway.

The hearing is set to begin at 9 a.m. in Dickson County court. The hearings could go through the end of the week.

Joseph Daniels is charged in the death of his missing son, Joe Clyde, who disappeared from his Dickson County, Tennessee home on April 4, 2018.

WTVF Joe Clyde Daniels

Daniels initially confessed to killing the boy but later recanted. His attorney says he was coerced.

On Friday, the gag order in the case was reinstated just weeks before the high-profile trial is scheduled to begin.

Judge David Wolfe lifted the gag order back in April during a motions hearing. During that same hearing, prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to sever the cases of Joseph and Krystal Daniels into two trials. Joseph Daniels is set to stand trial first on June 1.