Watch
News

Actions

Live: New motions hearing underway in Joe Clyde Daniels case

items.[0].image.alt
Mike Rose, WTVF
Joseph Daniels appears for a motions hearing in Dickson County court on Thursday, April 1, 2021.
AM JOE CLYDE DANIELS HEARING VO.transfer_frame_1024.jpeg
Posted at 8:41 AM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 10:10:52-04

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The first of several days of new motions hearings in the case against Joseph Daniels has gotten underway.

The hearing is set to begin at 9 a.m. in Dickson County court. The hearings could go through the end of the week.

Joseph Daniels is charged in the death of his missing son, Joe Clyde, who disappeared from his Dickson County, Tennessee home on April 4, 2018.

UPDATE: Joe Clyde Daniels case
Joe Clyde Daniels

Daniels initially confessed to killing the boy but later recanted. His attorney says he was coerced.

On Friday, the gag order in the case was reinstated just weeks before the high-profile trial is scheduled to begin.

Judge David Wolfe lifted the gag order back in April during a motions hearing. During that same hearing, prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to sever the cases of Joseph and Krystal Daniels into two trials. Joseph Daniels is set to stand trial first on June 1.

Previous stories: Joe Clyde Daniels case

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast