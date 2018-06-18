Acting TBI Director Facing Investigation After Complaint From Wife

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The acting director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation now finds himself at the center of an investigation based on allegations from his own wife, NewsChannel 5 Investigates has learned.

Those allegations against Jason Locke -- raising claims about a possible extramarital affair with another state official at taxpayer expense -- were sent late last week in an email to Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam.

Locke was one of three finalists that Haslam was considering for appointment as the new TBI director. On Monday, Haslam ended the search for a new TBI director, naming Knoxville Police Chief David Rausch to replace former director Mark Gwyn.

"What I can say is that we've referred it to law enforcement," said Jennifer Donnals, press secretary for Haslam. "That's all we can say at this point."

Donnals declined to specify which agency was involved in the investigation, although NewsChannel 5 Investigates has learned that Locke's wife, Kim, did talk over the weekend with Tennessee Safety Commissioner David Purkey. His department oversees the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Those allegations were also sent to Marie Williams, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. That's where the other woman allegedly involved in the affair was employed in a high-level position.

Marie Williams responded to Kim Locke, "Thank you for bringing this to my attention. This will be looked into and the appropriate actions taken."

NewsChannel 5 Investigates reached out to Jason Locke for comment.

Lebanon attorney Jeff Cherry responded with a letter stating that he had been retained to represent Locke.

"Any statement concerning this issue will come from this office," Cherry wrote. "Please direct all future correspondence to my attention."

Reached by phone, Cherry said that he had not had a chance to talk in detail with Locke about the allegations and did not have a comment at this time.

Locke, a 21-year veteran of the TBI, served as deputy director since 2016. After longtime TBI Director Mark Gwyn retired back in May, Locke assumed the position of acting director.

Ironically, it was the TBI that headed the investigation into the affair of former Nashville Mayor Megan Barry with the head of her security detail. Barry was forced to resign as part of a deal with prosecutors that required her to enter a conditional guilty plea to theft charges.

