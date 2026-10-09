Federal judge unseals key documents from search of Tennessee congressman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A federal judge has unsealed a pair of FBI affidavits that were used in 2024 to justify searches of Tennessee Congressman Andy Ogles' email and cell phone as part of a now-abandoned criminal investigation.
The documents, released as a result of motions filed by NewsChannel 5's parent company, Scripps Media, contain numerous redactions requested by federal prosecutors and provide little new insight into the case against the Maury County Republican.
That criminal investigation was opened after a NewsChannel 5 investigation first raised questions about Ogles' claim to have personally loaned his campaign $320,000 during his first run for Congress in 2022.
Ogles later admitted he had inflated the amount of his personal loans by $300,000.
According to the affidavit prepared by FBI Special Agent Brent Hayden, investigators had probable cause to believe that Ogles falsely reported making $300,000 in loans on his campaign finance reports with the Federal Election Commission.
In doing so, the affidavit says the congressman may have violated federal laws against making false statements, falsification of records, as well as conspiracy.
The names of Ogles' potential co-conspirators are redacted from the search warrant affidavits.
The newly released documents contain numerous other redactions of information that might reveal the extent of the FBI's case against Ogles and those alleged co-conspirators.
Some of those redactions, it appears, may involve questions about how Nashville businessman Lee Beaman came to be listed as treasurer on Ogles' campaign accounts. Last year, as part of a Senate confirmation process, Beaman insisted he "never signed or compiled any reports" and that he "had nothing to do with any campaign bank accounts.”
Last week, the search warrant affidavits and other related documents were apparently inadvertently posted on the system utilized by the federal courts, and copies were downloaded onto a public website that monitors cases of interest.
Ogles' attorneys filed an emergency motion to put the documents back under seal, and U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw granted the motion.
NewsChannel 5 voluntarily chose not to publish the documents, while attorney Paul McAdoo argued on behalf of Scripps Media that the issue was now moot. McAdoo represented Scripps Media on behalf of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press.
Judge Crenshaw has now lifted the sealing of the documents.
Ogles, an ally of President Donald Trump, has repeatedly attempted to portray himself as the victim of a "weaponized" Justice Department under former President Joe Biden's administration, even claiming his Fourth Amendment rights had been violated.
But the unsealed documents show two search warrants were approved by U.S. Magistrate Judge Alistair Newbern on two separate occasions based on the FBI special agent's presentation of his probable cause.
Shortly after seizing Ogles' cell phone in August 2024, federal prosecutors agreed not to review any evidence until the courts ruled on Ogles' claims that certain information might be protected by the Speech and Debate Clause of the U.S. Constitution.
Those motions were still pending when Trump was sworn into office for his second term in January 2025, and local career prosecutors in Nashville withdrew from the case for reasons that remain unclear.
This past May, the Trump administration dropped the investigation into the sitting congressman.
In August, Ogles was defeated by Republican Charlie Hatcher in the GOP primary, ending his quest for a third term.
Ogles' handling of his campaign finances had also been the subject of an ongoing investigation by the House Ethics Committee, although the committee typically closes such matters once a member leaves Congress.
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