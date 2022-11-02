Tennessee Department of Health to offer free flu shots as cases rise

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The fight is on this flu season as cases continue to increase. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has marked Tennessee in the red — meaning there's a high number of cases.

State health leaders are encouraging anyone 6 months and older to get the flu shot. On November 2, you can get it for free at all local health departments. It's part of the Tennessee Department of Health's Flight Flu '22 campaign.

No appointment is needed for a shot and if you can't make it the shot will still be free after Wednesday. Find the nearest health department here.

Nearly a dozen states, mainly in the southeast, are already battling a high case count early on into the flu season.

While the flu impacts people of all ages, pregnant women, infants, the elderly and people with certain medical conditions are at the highest risk of severe complications. If more people chose to get the shot, the CDC estimates 22,000 deaths could be prevented each year along with 400,000 hospitalizations.

