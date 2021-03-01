'Tennessee Tornadoes: One Year Later:' NC5 special looks back at deadly 2020 tornadoes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — NewsChannel 5 aired a 30-minute special this Wednesday, March 3, marking one year since a deadly tornado outbreak struck Tennessee, killing 25 people.

The special takes a look back at that night when the storm moved through our area and also highlight stories of unity that came in its aftermath.

NewsChannel 5 also focused on how survivors are coping and how communities are working to move forward.

The outbreak began on the night of March 2, 2020 and continued into the early morning hours of March 3. An EF3 tornado struck Nashville after 12:30 a.m. and continued into Mt. Juliet, killing five people.

The tornado caused significant damage to the areas of Germantown, North Nashville East Nashville/Five Points, Donelson, Mt. Juliet and the John C. Tune Airport.

The tornado that moved through Nashville was one of 15 confirmed tornadoes from the outbreak. Several schools were also either damaged or destroyed.

WTVF Several schools were damaged by the March tornado.

The storm also produced another tornado that hit Putnam County just before 2 a.m. That tornado intensified to EF4 strength and caused catastrophic damage in the Cookeville area. The Echo Valley Drive area was hit particularly hard.

WTVF Photo from the Echo Valley Drive area, March 2020.

The tornado was responsible for 19 deaths and 87 injuries in Putnam County. Many residents experienced survivor’s guilt.

“You just have this wide range of emotions form feeling fortunate to feeling very guilty that your home wasn’t harmed,” Echo Valley Drive resident Kimberly Frick-Welker told NewsChannel 5 back on March 6, 2020.