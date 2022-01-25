Travis Reinking case: Jury selection begins Tuesday in Waffle House shooting trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's been nearly four years since police say Travis Reinking opened fire at an Antioch Waffle House, killing four people. Now, he will finally face trial.

Jury selection is set to begin on Tuesday morning and last throughout the rest of the week. Opening statements are set for next Monday.

He's accused of walking in half-naked and shooting up an Antioch Waffle House in the middle of the night, killing DeEbony Groves, Akilah Dasilva, Joe Perez, and Taurean Sanderlin, and injuring others. He was taken into custody the following day after a tense 34-hour manhunt.

The case has been on hold for months while Reinking was treated for schizophrenia and sent to a mental health facility. A judge later deemed him fit for trial.

Reinking pleaded not guilty to 17 counts, including four counts of murder and is facing life in prison. There is a gag order in place, however, NewsChannel 5 has learned Reinking's attorneys will argue the insanity defense. The argument is he may be sane now, but he wasn't at the time of the shooting. The ultimate decision of his fate will fall into the hands of jurors.

Read more: Accused Waffle House shooter set to stand trial, could plead insanity

Insanity defenses are relatively rare, and difficult to prove. During jury selection, this means the defense attorneys will be questioning prospective jurors about their attitudes on mental health — whether they know anyone who's been treated for mental illness.

Additionally, this means at trial, competing experts are expected to take the stand. Both sides will be calling doctors who will testify whether they believe Reinking to be insane.

To succeed with this defense, Reinking's lawyers will need to convince a jury their client does not know the difference between right and wrong — a very high bar.