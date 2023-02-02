Hunter Hoagland is an Emmy Award-winning journalist who joined the News Channel Five team in January 2023. You can catch him anchoring weeknights from the Five Alert Desk at 4,5,6 and 10 o’clock.

He comes to us from Little Rock, Arkansas, where he worked as the NBC affiliate’s morning anchor for the past three years. While there, he covered a wide range of stories including his Emmy award-winning coverage in a deadly snowstorm.

Hunter’s true passion is connecting with viewers and giving back to the community. He can regularly be seen hosting fundraisers and emceeing events for charity. While in Arkansas, he worked with CARTI, the Boys and Girls Club, Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, the Salvation Army, Walk to End Alzheimer’s, and would often read to elementary schools.

Hunter is a triplet from Denver, Colorado and started his news career in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He is happy to call the Volunteer State home again!

If you have a story or just want to say hello, feel free to follow him on Facebook at @HunterHoaglandTV and Twitter at @HunterHoagland, or email him at Hunter.Hoagland@newschannel5.com