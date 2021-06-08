Day 5 of Joseph Daniels trial: Jury could hear recanted confession today

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Witness testimony will resume Tuesday in the trial of Joseph Daniels. Judge David Wolfe has ruled that his now-recanted confession will be allowed in court.

Gavel-to-gavel coverage begins at 8 a.m. Watch live below:

On Monday, Judge Wolfe ruled during a Bishop hearing that the state will be allowed to show the jury Daniels’ taped confession. Daniels later recanted that confession, but the judge ruled that the state has provided enough corroborating evidence for it to be shown as early as Tuesday.

Also on Monday, Joe Clyde’s older half-brother, Alex, testified that he saw Joseph beat Joe Clyde and carry him out of the house and down the road.

His testimony was different than what he told investigators right after Joe Clyde went missing. In his first interview with the Child Advocacy Center, he said Daniels did nothing wrong. In the second interview a few days later, he gave a wild account about blue men, blood apples, tigers and teleporting.

Alex told the jury on Monday that he was taking sleeping medication at the time ad was afraid someone would harm him if he told the truth. He also testified that he had repressed some of his memories due to their traumatic nature and only recently remembered them.

Jessica Tigert, who interviewed Alex both times, testified that there could have been multiple reasons he changed his account, given the potential trauma he experienced.