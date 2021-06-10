LIVE: Witness testimony continues in Joseph Daniels trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Witness testimony continues Thursday in the Joseph Daniels trial, and if the state continues at its current pace, could rest its case today.

On Wednesday, for the second time in two days, jurors heard Joseph Daniels, in his own words, talk about the death of his son, Joe Clyde.

In 13 audio clips, District Attorney Ray Crouch let the jury listen to Joseph say things like, "I didn't mean for this to happen," -- "Dad 's [Joseph’s Dad] going to kill me," -- "I just wanted [Joe Clyde] to be happy," -- "I want to tell my wife I'm sorry." The recordings were made just after the TBI confession, while they were driving to where Joseph said they might find a body. Of course, they never have.

Daniels also said in one of the audio clips, "Alex is a good boy, he isn't a liar." That will help the state corroborate Alex's testimony from Monday, where he testified that he watched his stepfather beat Joe Clyde and then carry his body off their property.

Wednesday afternoon, six forensic scientists from the TBI testified about the physical evidence in this trial, which is essentially nothing. The state wasn't able to produce any blood, hair fibers, clothing fibers or stains that prove Joe Clyde is dead or that Joseph is responsible.