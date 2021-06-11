Closing arguments to begin in Joseph Daniels trial

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Closing arguments will begin Friday morning in the trial of Joseph Daniels.

Thursday’s witnesses included the head TBI agent on the case, Zachary Burkhard, who reviewed parts of Daniels' since-recanted confession and an email chain between Daniels and a potential employer on the day Joe Clyde went missing.

The jury also saw text messages that pointed to Krystal Daniels' infidelity in her marriage to Joseph.

Court wrapped up sooner than expected yesterday, as the defense decided not to call any witnesses.

Both sides have rested their case and closing arguments at set to begin at 8 a.m. Jury deliberation will follow after that.