Watch
News

Actions

Closing arguments to begin in Joseph Daniels trial

items.[0].videoTitle
( JOE CLYDE ).transfer_frame_17.jpeg
Posted at 6:38 AM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 07:46:04-04

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Closing arguments will begin Friday morning in the trial of Joseph Daniels.

Gavel-to-gavel coverage is available in the video above on desktops and mobile beginning at 8 a.m., and on the Top Stories page of the app.

Thursday’s witnesses included the head TBI agent on the case, Zachary Burkhard, who reviewed parts of Daniels' since-recanted confession and an email chain between Daniels and a potential employer on the day Joe Clyde went missing.

The jury also saw text messages that pointed to Krystal Daniels' infidelity in her marriage to Joseph.

Court wrapped up sooner than expected yesterday, as the defense decided not to call any witnesses.

Both sides have rested their case and closing arguments at set to begin at 8 a.m. Jury deliberation will follow after that.

Joseph Daniels trial stories:

State, defense rest their case in Joseph Daniels trial; Closing arguments to start Friday

Day 6 of Joseph Daniels trial: Jury hears recordings of Daniels, investigators testify to evidence testing

Day 5 of Joseph Daniels trial: Jurors hear Daniels' recanted confession

Day 4 of Joseph Daniels trial: Joe Clyde's older brother testifies

Day 3 of Joseph Daniels Trial: Jury hears part of interview of Daniels with investigators

Day 2 of Joseph Daniels trial: Law enforcement testimony

Day 1 of Joseph Daniels trial: Jury hears from Joe Clyde's teacher, deputies who were first to the scene

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (5).png

News

Buy Tickets Now