Day 6 of Joseph Daniels trial: Witness testimony to continue

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The trial of Joseph Daniels will continue for a sixth day Wednesday.

Court will resume at 8 a.m.

On Tuesday, the jury heard Daniels confess to killing his son, Joe Clyde, in a 2018 interview with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. That confession has since been recanted.

For two and a half hours, the jury heard Daniels say a variety of things. At first, he stuck to his story that he didn't know how his son disappeared. As time moved on, his story changed, culminating with him confessing to killing Joe Clyde.

Daniels told the TBI he lost his temper when his son urinated on the floor, so he beat the boy until he lost consciousness. He said he then said he placed the body in the trunk of his car.

Daniels also shared where the body might be, but it's never been found.

The defense said investigators coerced him and that Daniels was lying just to end the interview. Defense attorney Jake Lockert pressed TBI agent Joey Boyd, who conducted the interview on that point.

“That confidence in that lie starts to degrade and that allows me an opportunity to continue building trust with that person so that eventually the goal is to let me in on that lie,” said Boyd.

However, there is no physical evidence to corroborate the confession, despite it being emotional and compelling.